Nioh 3 confirmed to release on the 6th of February 2026

Nioh 3's release date has been confirmed as the 6th of February, 2026. While we did report on a leak for the release date earlier today, we now have the official confirmation as per the PlayStation State of Play.

We also got a new trailer digging into the story of Nioh 3. Combining a historical influence from the Sengoku period and fantastical elements, we'll be battling all sorts of enemies in Nioh 3 when it launches at the beginning of next year.

Check out the trailer for yourself below, and keep an eye out for more Nioh 3 as we now count down the months before launch.