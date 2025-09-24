news
Nioh 3
Nioh 3 confirmed to release on the 6th of February 2026
The release date leaked earlier, but now we have official confirmation from Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja.
Nioh 3's release date has been confirmed as the 6th of February, 2026. While we did report on a leak for the release date earlier today, we now have the official confirmation as per the PlayStation State of Play.
We also got a new trailer digging into the story of Nioh 3. Combining a historical influence from the Sengoku period and fantastical elements, we'll be battling all sorts of enemies in Nioh 3 when it launches at the beginning of next year.
Check out the trailer for yourself below, and keep an eye out for more Nioh 3 as we now count down the months before launch.
