Nioh 3 confirmed, demo available now

As a bit of a surprise at tonight's State of Play, we got the first trailer for the latest Nioh game from Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja.

Continuing the trend of difficult action-adventure gameplay, Nioh 3 looks to take things up a notch, with plenty of beasts and human enemies to fight along the way. There won't be long to wait until we can get involved in the action, as Nioh 3 arrives in early 2026.

If you want to check out the game for yourself, a demo is available for Nioh 3 now. Check out the trailer for the game below: