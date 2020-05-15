Nioh 2 officially has a photo mode following the latest update

You watching Advertisements

Team Ninja has great news to share for all players of Nioh 2. To thank the fans for the fact that over one million copies of the PS4-exclusive action game have been sold since the game's launch in March, the team developed a new update that has a handful of new additions to offer.

In addition to a total of nine new side missions and numerous detail adjustments, fans can look forward to a photo mode to capture the beauty of their deaths. You can access it after downloading game version 1.9 and enjoy a new set of equipment with it (as you can see below). The content is only 400 MB in size, so the download should be quick.

