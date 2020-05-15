Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Nioh 2

Nioh 2 officially has a photo mode following the latest update

Version 1.09 of Team Ninja's yokai action sequel Nioh 2 is now available on Playstation 4 and it brings a photo mode with it.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Team Ninja has great news to share for all players of Nioh 2. To thank the fans for the fact that over one million copies of the PS4-exclusive action game have been sold since the game's launch in March, the team developed a new update that has a handful of new additions to offer.

In addition to a total of nine new side missions and numerous detail adjustments, fans can look forward to a photo mode to capture the beauty of their deaths. You can access it after downloading game version 1.9 and enjoy a new set of equipment with it (as you can see below). The content is only 400 MB in size, so the download should be quick.

Nioh 2

Thanks: GameRevolution.

Related texts

Nioh 2Score

Nioh 2
REVIEW. Written by Stefan Briesenick

"Nioh 2 is a very faithful sequel, but it doesn't dare to offer much in the way of innovation."



Loading next content