Nioh 2 is getting one last demo before launch

Just like the original, Nioh 2 has already gone through several alpha and beta tests where the public has helped improve several aspects of the game with feedback, and we'll get a chance to see some of the changes in action later this month when the last demo becomes available.

This last demo will appropriately be called Last Chance Trial and will be available from February 28 to the morning of March 2. From February 28 at 9 am CET to March 2 at 8:59 am CET to be specific.

Those of you who've already played the previous demos might want to download this one anyway, as the Last Chance Trial will offer three new missions on Mount Tenno while letting you try out the tweaked Switchglaive, Dark Realm mechanics, Yokai abilities and more. It'll also save you a tiny bit of time when the full game launches on March 13 by allowing you to bring your created character over.

Unfortunately, there are still no plans to let you keep your progression, but at least you'll get a better sense of the changes that have been made. Read more about the game here.