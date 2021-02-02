Nioh 2 has received a cross-save update on PS4

You're watching Advertisements

With the Nioh Collection launching in the next fortnight on PS5, Team Ninja has rolled out a new update to help players better transition their save files over. Within this new update, players can prepare their save files by visiting the System option in the main menu. Once this is completed, the save file can then be downloaded and used within the PS5 version.

Along with the addition of cross-saves version 1.24 also includes various bug fixes and improvements. Perhaps the most interesting of these are a few adjustments that have been made to the timing of boss' Burst Attacks to make them easier to Burst Counter. The bosses that this has impacted are Nue, Otakemaru, and Shuten Doji.

You can check out the full list of changes in the images below: