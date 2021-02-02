Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Nioh 2

Nioh 2 has received a cross-save update on PS4

Players can now effortlessly prepare their save files for the PS5 version.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

With the Nioh Collection launching in the next fortnight on PS5, Team Ninja has rolled out a new update to help players better transition their save files over. Within this new update, players can prepare their save files by visiting the System option in the main menu. Once this is completed, the save file can then be downloaded and used within the PS5 version.

Along with the addition of cross-saves version 1.24 also includes various bug fixes and improvements. Perhaps the most interesting of these are a few adjustments that have been made to the timing of boss' Burst Attacks to make them easier to Burst Counter. The bosses that this has impacted are Nue, Otakemaru, and Shuten Doji.

You can check out the full list of changes in the images below:

Nioh 2Nioh 2

Related texts

Nioh 2Score

Nioh 2
REVIEW. Written by Stefan Briesenick

"Nioh 2 is a very faithful sequel, but it doesn't dare to offer much in the way of innovation."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy