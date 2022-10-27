Nioh 2 and Lego Harry Potter headline PS Plus for November

HQ

Sony has announced the three games that will be on offer to all PlayStation Plus subscribers come November. Available to be downloaded by Essential, Extra, and Premium members, the three games are Nioh 2, Lego Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies.

All three will be available to claim come November 1, which does mean that subscribers have until October 31 to get their hands on October's offering of Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot.

As for what games will make up the PS Plus Extra and Premium offering for November, we can expect that to be announced soon.