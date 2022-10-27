Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Nioh 2

Nioh 2 and Lego Harry Potter headline PS Plus for November

Heavenly Bodies makes up the trio on offer.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Sony has announced the three games that will be on offer to all PlayStation Plus subscribers come November. Available to be downloaded by Essential, Extra, and Premium members, the three games are Nioh 2, Lego Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies.

All three will be available to claim come November 1, which does mean that subscribers have until October 31 to get their hands on October's offering of Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot.

As for what games will make up the PS Plus Extra and Premium offering for November, we can expect that to be announced soon.

Nioh 2

Related texts

0
Nioh 2Score

Nioh 2
REVIEW. Written by Stefan Briesenick

"Nioh 2 is a very faithful sequel, but it doesn't dare to offer much in the way of innovation."



Loading next content