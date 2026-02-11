Nio has just performed 100 million EV battery swaps

HQ

Many potential EV owners are still afraid of potential high costs associated with swapping an old battery pack as an electrical vehicles ages, and there are some scenarios where that fear has been justified.

Chinese manufacturer Nio solved this by essentially selling their EV models with only a lease on the actual battery pack, and then letting users swap those out. While that idea didn't gain traction everywhere, it does seem to have resonated.

As InsideEVs report, Nio CEO and founder William Li recently held a livestream, where he confirmed they just passed 100 million swapped batteries.

Nio has 3790 swap stations across the globe, and while the concept has been met with criticism, particularly because of the sheer real estate required to use battery swapping as a real alternative to charging, it does seem to be popular with Nio owners.