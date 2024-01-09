Ninth-generation Lenovo Legion arrives with a bang from Las Vegas

HQ

Lenovo has unveiled its new Legion Series gaming ecosystem at CES 2024, with a ninth generation of PCs, both laptops and desktops, to take gaming to new heights.

This new Lenovo portfolio also includes wireless mice, keyboards and machine learning software using LA AI chips, available in the Lenovo Legion and Lenovo LOQ notebook models.

Lenovo introduced its new Lenovo Legion 7i (16", 9), Lenovo Legion 5i (16", 9) and Lenovo Legion Slim 5 (16", 9) 16-inch notebooks, as well as the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i and Legion Tower 5i towers created for gamers who require the additional capability of a high-end gaming tower PC.

The new Lenovo Legion 9i (16", 9) features the enhanced Lenovo LA3-P AI chip, which offers scenario detection to dynamically adjust CPU and GPU power and boost performance based on the user's actions at any given moment, along with Smart FPS, which monitors computing power usage between hardware components and FPS output during gameplay. The system scans FPS data from the display and sends it to an algorithm that optimises the CPU and GPU to increase FPS during gaming. The chip also offers Lighting Audio Sync, which synchronises the device's RGB lights with the sound at any given moment to provide an immersive experience. Moreover, the Legion Aurora Sync tool employs AI to synchronise the images displayed on the screen with the RGB lighting of the keyboard and environment, as well as Smart Control, which allows gamers to quickly switch between pre-selected power profiles, including a user-customised mode. Fan speed controls, thermal mode settings and other AI capabilities can also be controlled via Lenovo Vantage. With such a granular level of control over settings thanks to AI, gamers will be able to customise the Lenovo Legion 9i (16", 9) to perform exactly how they want it to, regardless of their preferred usage.

It features the latest Intel Core Gen i9-14900HX CPU, combined with a GPU up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, to deliver up to 230W TDP, PureSight 3.2K 16:10 165Hz VRR Mini-LED display, up to 64GB of DDR5 5600Mhz memory, up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 1 storage and all powered by a 99.99Whr battery. The Lenovo Legion 9i's keyboard is a TrueStrike with RGB per-key illumination and 1.5mm travel.

Under the motto "achieve the impossible", the new Lenovo Legion ecosystem offers gamers solutions for gaming, work and study.

"As the world introduces AI-enabled technology, Lenovo is proud to be at the forefront of this advancement. With the new range of Lenovo Legion devices and laptops with hardware powered by AI chips, gamers will be able to reach new heights that seemed impossible through AI-assisted performance enhancements that are fully configurable by users," said Jun Ouyang, Vice President and General Manager, Consumer Business Segment, Smart Devices Group, Lenovo.

"In addition to these advances in gaming AI, we have the new Lenovo Legion Coldfront hyperthermal technology, which has been created in collaboration with our partners at Intel. It's a revolution that redefines thermal design, increasing heat transfer efficiency while reducing noise and case temperature. This opens a new path to the future of notebook gaming capability."

Also new this year include the Lenovo LOQ 15IRX9, Lenovo LOQ 15IAX9I, Lenovo LOQ 15IAX9 and Lenovo LOQ 15AHP9 notebooks, as well as the Lenovo LOQ Tower 17IRR9 for gamers starting out on the leaderboards. New accessories such as the Lenovo Legion M410 Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse and the Legion K510 Pro Mini Keyboard, along with new Lenovo AvatarMaster PC software.