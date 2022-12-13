Nintendo's Year in Review 2022 is now available

HQ

With 2022 nearing its end, several content providers have started to release personalized overviews letting you view your most watched series, or the music you listened to the most during the year.

Apart from proving that there is no such thing as privacy in the digital age, the lists are often pretty fun to browse through, and you might even be reminded of a game or movie you had completely forgotten.

Now Nintendo is ready with your personal Year in Review 2022. If you haven't already received an email from Nintendo, you can log in to this page with your Nintendo Account, and view your highlights.

Besides being able to see the games you overall sunk the most hours into during the year, you can also view detailed stats on each of the titles you have played, as well as a chart showing your preferred genres.