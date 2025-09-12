Nintendo's Virtual Boy add-on will cost 100 dollar

HQ

Few would have guessed that Nintendo would breathe new life into the failed Virtual Boy, but that's exactly what was confirmed during today's Direct. The company announced that a total of 14 games will launch for the system, including Mario's Tennis, Galactic Pinball, Wario Land and V Tetris, among others.

Less exciting, however, is the fact that—according to Nintendo—you won't be able to play these games without the new dedicated Virtual Boy accessory, which comes in two forms: one plastic and one cardboard. We now also know the price. In the U.S. market the accessory will cost $100 for the plastic version or $25 if you settle for the cardboard model.

Not exactly cheap, and it almost makes you wonder—half jokingly—whether Nintendo is trying to recoup the old losses from 1995. After all, the Virtual Boy became one of Nintendo's biggest commercial failures ever. Still, it's fun to see the console back in the spotlight, even if requiring a pricey plastic add-on for the full experience is something worth questioning.