Nintendo's Switch successor isn't expected to outsell the original

Analysts don't have high hopes for the success of the Switch 2.

This year, we're pretty much all expecting Nintendo to unveil what comes next after the age of the Switch. It has been a good run for the hybrid console, but the technology simply isn't keeping up nowadays and needs an update.

Even though we'd all like a more powerful Switch or new Nintendo console, analysts are preparing for a fall when it comes to the financial success of this new console. In a report by Bloomberg, it was suggested that the new console is unlikely to be nearly as successful as its predecessor.

"In our five-year earnings estimates, we do not see profits during the next-generation hardware cycle surpassing peak profits of the Nintendo Switch cycle. (This could change if the hardware) turns out to be new concept hardware rather than a successor along the same lines as the Nintendo Switch," said Minami Munakata of Goldman Sachs.

So, it seems that if Nintendo is going for an entirely new concept, there's a chance we could see another phenomenal level of success, otherwise we're expecting something similar to the Wii/Wii U situation, where gamers might not see the benefit in upgrading to the successor machine.

