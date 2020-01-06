Nintendo's president doesn't see consoles going anywhere

Cloud gaming is currently a hot topic, with Google pushing for this with its Stadia platform, while Microsoft is also looking to branch out into the field with Project xCloud. Does this mean that traditional consoles and hardware may become extinct though?

Not according to Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa, who said in an interview with Nikkei (as translated by Nintendo Everything) that "dedicated hardware" won't be going anywhere.

"It's possible that cloud gaming could capture the public's interest in 10 years from now, however at this point in time, I do not think that dedicated hardware will go away," Furukawa explains.

"It's a long way off before we'll really know the outcome. With that said, it would be pointless to solely focus on methods of play that can only be had on dedicated hardware. Once your audience starts saying they can play on other consoles or smartphones instead, you're finished."

Will cloud gaming take off?

You watching Advertisements