Nintendo's next console design allegedly leaked by accessory maker Dbrand

HQ

Nintendo's upcoming console, widely referred to as Switch 2, seems to have had its design leaked by accessory manufacturer Dbrand. The company recently showcased a new version of its "Killswitch" case designed for the Switch 2, with images on their website revealing a 360-degree view of the device. The design includes curved Joy-Cons and new buttons, aligning with earlier leaks.

Dbrand's CEO, Adam Ijaz, confirmed the design is based on actual dimensions obtained from a 3D scan of the hardware. He also noted that the Switch 2 is larger than the Switch OLED, measuring 27 cm wide (compared to OLED's 24 cm) and 11.6 cm tall (OLED was 10.2 cm), while the thickness remains unchanged.

"That is correct: it is the Switch 2 with our Killswitch case on it (similar in principle to our Killswitch for the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and ROG Ally X)," said Ijaz.

A significant change is the rumored magnetic Joy-Cons, which detach via a button on the back, with Dbrand's case tailored to accommodate this feature. Additionally, a mysterious new button labeled "C" under the home button has sparked curiosity, though its function remains unknown.

What do you think of the design—assuming it's accurate?