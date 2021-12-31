Nintendo's New Year Sale is now live

HQ

Nintendo's Festive Sale might be over, but that doesn't mean you still can't save some pennies on the eShop today, as the New Year Sale is now live. Featuring deals of up to 75% off, this sale has quite the extensive selection of games on offer, as judging by what the Switch eShop states, 2869 unique games all have a deal attached.

With such a hefty list to search through there will no doubt be something that takes your fancy, but to get you on your way, we've had a little dig and found some deals that caught our attention.



Overcooked: Special Edition - was £17.99 / now £1.79



Lego DC Super-Villains - was £49.99 / now £12.49



FIFA 22 Legacy Edition - was £34.99 / now £17.49



Worms Rumble - was £10.99 / now £2.19



Borderlands Legendary Collection - was £39.99 / now £15.99



Bioshock Remastered - was £15.99 / now £6.39



The Outer Worlds - was £49.99 / now £19.99



Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - was £35.99 / now £23.39



Yooka-Laylee - was £34.99 / now £6.99



Civilization VI Anthology - was £59.99 / now £23.99



Take a look at everything on sale via the Current Offers section of the eShop on your Nintendo Switch, or at the Nintendo UK website here.