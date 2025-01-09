English
Nintendo's mysterious social media update fuels Switch 2 speculation

The gaming giant hints at something big—could it be the official announcement of the long-awaited Nintendo Switch 2?

Nintendo has stirred up a storm on social media with a move that's got everyone talking. Recently, the company updated the banner of its Japanese X account, featuring Mario and Luigi pointing towards an empty space. While it may seem innocuous at first glance, fans are buzzing with speculation that this empty space could be a hint at the Nintendo Switch 2.

The timing of the update has only added fuel to the fire. With a video of the new console's design and accessories already circulating, this subtle social media change seems far from coincidental. Could this be the prelude to an official announcement?

What do you think—are these just playful hints, or is Nintendo getting ready to unveil the Switch 2?

