Nintendo's Genki lawsuit reveals when Nintendo Switch 2 development began

It's no secret that Nintendo had been working on the impending Nintendo Switch 2 for quite some time, especially when in recent weeks both from official sources and from leaks and factory subtractions we've been able to confirm some components that have been rumoured for several years, such as Nvidia's Tegra T239 chip. However, we now have the exact window in which the company started work on the project.

As we reported months ago, Nintendo has finally decided to take legal action against Genki, the company that makes peripherals licensed for the Switch 2. Documents attached to the lawsuit filed in California court indicate that development began just two years after the original launch in 2017.

"Shortly after the release of the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo began planning its successor console, with formal hardware development beginning around 2019."

A fairly lengthy development that, we presume, has been smoothly adapting to market variations and consumer needs.

We imagine that, as this trial between Nintendo and Genki progresses, we will get new information about the development and design of the console that would not be available to the public, as has happened in other processes such as Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard King.