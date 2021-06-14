Nintendo's E3 Direct - What we expect to see/hope to see

Nintendo's E3 2021 conference has us feeling both excited and a little anxious at the same time. Besides Splatoon 3 and Pokémon Legends Arceus, Switch owners really don't have that many first-party titles to look forward to in the near future that aren't simply ports or remakes of older titles. We are hoping then that Nintendo will give us plenty of reasons to dust off our hybrid machine and consider even upgrading to the heavily rumoured Switch Pro.

Nintendo's E3 Direct is set to take place on June 15 at 18:00 BST/ 19:00 CEST and we will be co-streaming the conference and offering our thoughts pre and post-show on our GR Live homepage. Below are our predictions and hopes and dreams for the event:

What we expect:



Splatoon 3 was revealed during a Nintendo Direct earlier this year with a 2022 release window. We expect that we will learn more about the sequel here and possibly get a release date.



Breath of the Wild 2 would be the perfect Christmas seller for Nintendo this year given that its the franchise's 35th anniversary.



What we hope for:



Mario Kart 9 has been heavily rumoured in the un up to E3, but we're not sure how likely this is considering how well Mario 8 Deluxe is still selling.



We hope that we get a closer look at Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shinning Pearl and Pokémon Legends Arceus, even if its just within the Nintendo Treehouse segment.



It would be amazing to see Game Boy Advance or N64 games come to the Nintendo Online service as its SNES and NES offerings have recently been pretty poor.



We've been waiting for a release date for Bayonetta 3 for four years now - please Nintendo, put us out of our misery.



A new fitness title utiltising the Joy-Cons given the popularity of Ring Fit Adventure.



What we dream to see (but probably won't get):