Nintendo's E3 Direct show set for June 15

You're watching Advertisements

Both Bethesda, Devolver Digital, EA, Koch, Microsoft, Ubisoft and a few other companies have already announced when they are going to have their highly anticipated E3 shows this summer, so we've been longing for Nintendo to unveil its plans as well. Now we finally now.

Nintendo confirms that its E3 2021 Nintendo Direct show will start at 5 PM BST / 6 PM CEST on June 15. The show will last for approximately 40 minutes, and focus on titles exclusive to Nintendo Switch. Most of the games are said to be released in 2021, so don't expect The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild II, more The Legend of Zelda remasters, Bayonetta 3, Metroid Prime 4 and Splatoon 3, but just some of them. A Nintendo Treehouse: Live stream will follow directly after the Direct with roughly three hours of further information about the shown games and a few other ones.

Some of you might notice that Nintendo doesn't mention hardware, and might think that means we won't see the long rumoured "Nintendo Switch Pro" this summer. Two questions before you give up hope. One: What would the point be of basically confirming the console's existence before the actual unveiling by mentioning "new hardware"? Two: Who says it won't be unveiled before then?

Which games do you hope to see more of in the Nintendo Direct?