Nintendo's Black Friday sale is officially in full swing

Recently, we reported that Microsoft has kicked off its Black Friday sale complete with several really nice discounts on older classics, huge AAA titles and also surprisingly new games. Nintendo obviously does not want to be outdone and therefore their Black Friday sale is now also in full swing.

Here are five great bargains you should not miss:



The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 30% off (£41.99 / €48,99)



Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - 50% off (£17.99 / €19,99)



Super Mario Maker 2 - 33% off (£33.29 / €39,99)



Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - 70% off (£10.79 / €11,99)



The Messenger - 80% off (£3.59 / €3,99)



Head over to this link to browse through all the games currently on sale. Just make sure you don't wait too long to buy, because the sale ends on December 1st.