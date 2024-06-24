Nintendo's best-known leaker disappears from the internet after his source is revealed

HQ

Insider access isn't always the best way to find out the latest in the industry. Yes, we have all benefited in the past from finding out about things before they became public, but it has also put companies at a significant loss in impact and marketing. And that's from that side of the problem, because other times the "sources" are incorrect, or outright hoaxes that have spread quickly and then left a sea of doubt.

There is someone who has set out to directly dismantle the structure of internet leakers, and that is none other than Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier. In the space of just a few weeks he has exposed two of the community's best-known leakers who have ceased operating directly, namely Midori (known for his leaks about Sega and Atlus) and now a true legend among Nintendo fans, Pyoro.

For years there was speculation that the person or persons behind the X account actually got their information from Nintendo's own backend website, and their track record of advancement was almost impeccable. It was Schreier who, after an exchange of private messages on X, discovered that the source was a Nintendo employee. By exposing his source in the article, Pyoro has burned bridges and closed the account.

While leakers always add some gravy to the conversation about upcoming video game announcements, we believe that the best way to be informed is, of course, always by the trade media.

Will you miss Pyoro?