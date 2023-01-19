Nintendogs could be coming to mobile

A recent patent may point to the Nintendo DS classic Nintendogs coming to mobile devices in the near future.

Spotted by Insider Gaming, the patent reveals an idea for an AR-focused, mobile Nintendogs game. Considering Nintendogs and its sequel Nintendogs + Cats were both games that sold incredibly well, it would make sense for the franchise to make a comeback.

With Pokémon GO still proving to be a beastly game on mobile as well, Nintendo knows there's definitely money to be made in that market. There was a Switch spiritual successor to the franchise in Little Friends: Dogs & Cats, but there hasn't been an official Nintendogs title in a long time.

Would you be excited to see a return of Nintendogs, or do you think it should come back as a Switch game?