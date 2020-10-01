Nintendo won't remove Jump Rope Challenge - for now

We love Nintendo, but it makes some weird decisions sometimes. Like with Jump Rope Challenge, an easy little game made to make it more fun for isolated people to exercise during the Covid-19 pandemic. Nintendo released it for free but said they would remove at the end of September, for no obvious reason at all.

But fortunately, they have now reconsidered. On Twitter, they write:

"Thanks to all players of #JumpRopeChallenge for recording 2.5 billion total jumps! As new jumpers are joining, the free download will be available until further notice and will not be removed from Nintendo #eShop on 9/30."

Basically, it seems like they are still going to remove Jump Rope Challenge (and we have yet to understand why), but it does not seem to happen anytime soon. So get jumping everybody.