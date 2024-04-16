Nintendo won't be at Gamescom 2024

HQ

After E3 closed its doors for good, Gamescom in August has been the only really big and international game fair of the summer. Unfortunately, it seems that this year it's losing a really heavy player as Nintendo now announces (via Games Wirtschaft) that they, unlike last year, will not participate.

A reasonable guess is that Nintendo simply doesn't have much to show, since most of their game development has long moved to the Switch's successor - which is rumored to have been delayed until 2025. Hence, there is a risk that it will simply be a rather empty fall for the Switch.

Hopefully it will be an exciting Gamescom anyway, but the absence of Nintendo is of course a disappointment. Let's keep our fingers crossed that Microsoft and Sony will be there at least.

Thanks VGC