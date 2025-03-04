Nintendo wins lawsuit against French sharehoster known for turning a blind eye to pirating

HQ

Nintendo has been fighting back against the growing wave of pirates with everything it has as of late, and in the spirit of this, the video game giant has been locked in a lawsuit with a French company who has not been stopping pirated content being shared on its platform. The problem Nintendo has lies with the company DSTORAGE SAS, who is known as the operator of the website 1fichier.com, a site that has not taken a very effective stance against blocking pirating, and recently Nintendo has just revealed a major development in the lawsuit.

In a press release, Nintendo has now announced that the French Judiciary Court agrees with the former ruling of the Paris Court of Appeals in that DSTORAGE SAS has been failing to prevent the sharing of pirated and unauthorised content on its platform and that it now must take action against those looking to continue pirating Nintendo works through the 1fichier website.

The lawsuit states: "1fichier.com, must promptly remove or block access to illegal content and, failing that, are liable to pay compensation to those rights holders whose intellectual property rights are infringed."

Nintendo notes that this lawsuit victory is also good for the entire video game industry as it will "prevent sharehosters like 1fichier.com from claiming like it did during the proceedings on the merits that a prior decision from a court is needed before pirated content must be taken down, and it confirms the rights that holders have to give notice of when claiming that notified content infringes copyright or trademark rights."

This is described as a victory against 1fichier's "long history of non-compliance" and also a step forward in the standards for legal sharehosting across the country of France.