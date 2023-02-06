Nintendo wins Joy-Con drift lawsuit

HQ

Back in November, a federal judge in the U.S. ruled that parents couldn't sue Nintendo over Joy-Con drift due to the fact that agreeing to the EULA on the Switch disallowed future lawsuits.

The parents weren't done there, though, as they tried to then use their children as plaintiffs in the case, saying they were too young to agree to a EULA. However, in the latest development, Nintendo remained victorious as it was ruled the children also couldn't be considered the real owners of the systems.

Joy-Con drift has plagued many Switch owners who have used the console for extended periods of time, and while Nintendo has apologised for this issue, it hasn't managed to permanently fix it yet.

