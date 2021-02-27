Nintendo will no longer repair 3DS and 3DS XL consoles in Japan

You're watching Advertisements

After discontinuing the 3DS line last September, It has now been revealed that Nintendo will no longer be carrying out repairs on select versions of the console from March 31 in Japan. The 3DS and 3DS XL are the models that have been named by gamesindustry.biz, but no word has been mentioned on the 2DS line of the console.

Ever since it was discontinued, Nintendo has continued to step back from the handheld. Hundreds of DSiWare titles were pulled from its eShop without warning this January and Nintendo recently ended its My Nintendo discounts for the console and the WiiU. Netflix support was also recently pulled from the console, dealing yet another blow to fans.