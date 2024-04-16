Nintendo will have an Indie World showcase tomorrow

HQ

We always see discussions about Hollow Knight: Silksong fire up again every time Nintendo or Xbox announce upcoming indie streams, so the fact that we've seen an Xbox store page and age-rating for the highly anticipated sequel pop up lately will probably make the internet explode because of today's announcement.

Nintendo confirms that the long rumoured Indie World showcase will start at 3 PM BST / 4 PM CEST on Wednesday. Tomorrow's show will last approximately 20 minutes, and will as usual "only" include reveals and updates from indie games coming to Nintendo Switch later in 2024, so don't hold your breath for the unveiling of Nintendo Switch 2 or anything like that. Hollow Knight: Silksong however...

What do you hope to see in the Nintendo Indie World showcase?