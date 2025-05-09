Nintendo "will continue to bring new titles" for all Switch owners

HQ

On June 5, Switch 2 will be released and that means Nintendo will of course have full focus on the new console. However, they haven't completely forgotten about Switch yet and there are some exciting projects left, not least Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. But then what? Do they pull the plug on the console?

Fortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case, and in their latest quarterly report Nintendo states that they have no plans whatsoever to abandon their faithful companion, and they even promise that we can look forward to more games:

"Going forward, we will continue to bring new titles for the over 100 million people worldwide who are playing Nintendo Switch"

This is, of course, the right decision on Nintendo's part, joining the ranks of Microsoft and Sony, both of which are still pretty good at supporting last-generation consoles.