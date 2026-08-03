Nintendo will be showing off 20 minutes of Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave tomorrow

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If you have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the next chapter of the Fire Emblem saga, and if you have September 17 circled on your calendar, you won't want to miss what Nintendo has planned tomorrow.

The Japanese gaming giant has confirmed on August 4 at 15:00 BST/16:00 CEST, it will be hosting a Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Direct, wherein it will be offering up roughly 20 minutes of information related to the anticipated turn-based RPG.

With this planned, don't forget to tune in to see how the project with a 'distinctly Spanish flavour' will look to take advantage of the Nintendo Switch 2 platform in around six weeks.