Nintendo will be at Gamescom 2023

After four years of absence, the Kyoto company returns to Germany. Will we see there the announcement of the Nintendo Switch successor?

At a time when we have only heard absences and then cancellations, as has been the E3 2023, now we finally have good news for another of the important dates of the summer events in video games.

Gamescom has just confirmed that Nintendo will attend the fair in Cologne in person. The company had been absent in recent appointments, both face-to-face and digital (it has been absent since 2018), but it seems that this year it has good reasons to set up its stand.

Logically, it may be an attendance to boost its releases for the second half of the year, once the Tears of the Kingdom earthquake has passed. But there are those who point out that the German fair would be the ideal setting to make such a momentous announcement as would be the successor to Nintendo Switch.

We will have to wait until next august 23 to find out, when Gamescom 2023 begins.

