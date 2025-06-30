Nintendo: "We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this initial Switch 2 demand"

HQ

Despite the fact that there were plenty of Switch 2 consoles available at launch and several almost unbeatable sales records were set, it has been so popular that many people have been left without a console. During a recent meeting with Nintendo investors (thanks Nintendo Life), the question was raised as to whether the company had misjudged interest and what the reason for this was.

Nintendo CEO Shuntaro Furukawa apologized for the situation and responded as follows (via NStyles):

"Currently, in many countries, the demand for Switch 2 exceeds the supply, and we are unable to meet it. We understand that some shareholders have also been unable to obtain it. We started accepting lottery sales at My Nintendo Store in April. The response far exceeded our expectations, and I announced in my name on X that there were 2.2 million applicants, along with an apology.

Since then, we have conducted four lottery sales, but some people were not selected. We have announced that the fifth lottery will take place starting in July. Many general retailers have also conducted lottery sales. The number of stores offering in-store sales is gradually increasing.

As a company, we are working to improve our production system to deliver as many units as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this initial demand, which greatly exceeded our expectations."

At the same event, Furukawa also explained that they had tried to reward old customers by giving them priority to buy a unit through Nintendo itself, in order to retain them between generations, something he believes has been difficult in the past.