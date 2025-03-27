Nintendo wants you to share your digital Nintendo Switch games with friends and family

HQ

If you're someone who likes to prioritise physical game media because of the avenues it opens with sharing games with friends and family and such, Nintendo had some very good news to share during its Direct.

Virtual Game Cards have been announced, with these being ways for people to translate digital purchases into transferable digital game cards. These act like physical game cards, in that they enable users to share media with friends and family through local wireless play, and even load individual games up on a second console simultaneously too.

Essentially, it's a way to get more bang for your buck when it comes to digital Nintendo purchases, and it'll become a reality very soon, as it will debut as part of a software update coming to the Switch sometime in late April.

For more on Virtual Game Cards, check out the full video below.