Nintendo wants us to prepare for war in new Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment trailer

The launch of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is fast approaching, and Nintendo thinks it's high time we prepared ourselves for the epic battles ahead. In this adventure, King Rauru and Princess Zelda must lead the desperate defence against an invasion by Ganondorf's legions.

Fortunately, they are not entirely alone, and Nintendo promises that we will meet several new faces who are ready to assist the duo, as well as several familiar characters. One of the new features in the game is the ability to perform Sync Strikes, joint attacks, and this is something we get to check out in the video as well.

The launch is on November 6. Check it out now for a taste of what awaits you.