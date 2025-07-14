Nintendo wants to know Japanese players' opinions on Game Key Cards

HQ

Since their reveal, some Nintendo fans have been very vocal about their criticism of Game Key Cards. As most of the third-party games currently available on the Nintendo Switch 2 use Game Key Cards, fan criticism has only developed further.

Now, it seems that Japanese players will have the chance to make their voices heard. As per SwitchSoku (caught first by VGC), Nintendo has sent Japanese players a survey which asks them if they're aware of Game Key Cards and if they affect the way they buy games.

The survey asks players if they know about Game Key Cards, if they know about the requirements of Game Key Cards, and then asks if they would rather have a Game Key Card or a digital download version of a game.

Game Key Cards can be resold and can work on other Switch 2 systems, but fans take issue with the fact that once purchased, a card still requires you to download game data from the Nintendo eShop.

What are your takes on Game Key Cards?