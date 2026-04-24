Nintendo uploads the soundtracks for Super Mario Galaxy 1 and 2 to Spotify for a limited time

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Although we're already used to Nintendo expanding its catalogue of video game soundtracks every week on the Nintendo Music app - exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online members - the company has decided that there are tracks that deserve to reach a much wider audience, and has now taken a step that's never been done before.

For the first time, and for a limited time, the soundtracks for Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 are available via Spotify. The list of selected tracks (almost all of them, as there are a total of 130 audio tracks) even has its own animation in the Spotify mobile app and the PC launcher. This move is part of the celebrations for the character's 40th anniversary, and also serves to reinforce his presence in video games this year, as Nintendo stated through Shigeru Miyamoto, Super Mario Galaxy: The Movie (also on Spotify) would be the main attraction for this 40th anniversary, and everything suggests we won't be getting a 3D Mario in 2026.

So from now on, whether you're a subscriber to NSO and Nintendo Music or not, you can enjoy the tracks from the Super Mario Galaxy games. We've already got Gusty Garden Galaxy on repeat, how about you?