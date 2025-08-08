Nintendo unveils My Mario, a line of young child-friendly books, toys, and products

HQ

Nintendo has revealed a new line of products that is tailored to much younger audiences. Known as My Mario, this is an array of products that is meant to apply to young children and parents, and it includes very simple and fun books, wooden building blocks, soft toys, clothing, and even kitchenware.

As per Nintendo, we're told that My Mario is a "product series which parents and children can enjoy together," and while the announcement key art promises a lot of different products, only a handful have been officially announced so far. The reason being is that Nintendo plans to add to the series in the future.

Looking at what has been revealed already, we can expect a Wood Block Set, which basically enables youngsters to create their own diorama of the Mushroom Kingdom, with the added effect that each of the character blocks (Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Yoshi) serve a double-purpose of being Amiibos too. There will be two sets available here, one being a three-piece set that just includes Mario, a mushroom, and a ? block. The other adds all the added extras enabling more creative options.

The second key item is the Hello, Mario! Board Book, which is a simple picture book that features ways to open Mario's mouth and even turn his face around. This is being enhanced with a free app that works on smart devices and the Nintendo Switch and that also enables you to play with Mario's face.

Lastly, Nintendo will be releasing a series of short, stop-motion animated videos called It's Me, Mario! Stop Motion Shorts, with each episode arriving on the My Mario app.

The main catch with the physical products is that they are only set to be sold at Nintendo's Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto stores, with no plans for worldwide sales as of the moment.

