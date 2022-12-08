Nintendo UK is bundling Skyward Sword or Mario Kart Live with OLED Switch sales until the New Year

HQ

Starting from 7:00 GMT tomorrow, December 9, and lasting until December 31, Nintendo UK has announced it will be giving away one of two games for free with eligible Nintendo Switch purchases.

To be eligible, either a white, Neon Blue, or Neon Red OLED Nintendo Switch Console must be purchased from the Official Nintendo UK Store during the time frame.

If purchased, Nintendo will throw in a copy of either The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD or the hardware necessary to play Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. All said, this totals around between £50-£100 in value, so it could be an excellent pickup for those looking to capitalise for Christmas.