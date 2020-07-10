Nintendo Treehouse event happening today, July 10

You're watching Advertisements

Back in mid-May Nintendo announced a new Switch game called Paper Mario: The Origami King. Fans have been asking for a new Paper Mario game for a long time, and it will finally happen as soon as July 17, which is only a week from now.

Now, Nintendo has more news to share, and to that end the Nintendo Treehouse: Live | July 2020 event is happening TODAY, Friday July 10 at 6pm BST / 7pm CEST, and naturally the focus is Paper Mario: The Origami King (if you want to know more about that, you should also read our new preview about the upcoming game right here).

The event will also feature something new from WayForward, known, for example, as the developer behind Shantae: Half-Genie Hero. Apparently this new game will be based on a third-party property.

"Check out gameplay of the upcoming game #PaperMario: The Origami King tomorrow 7/10 at 10am PT on #NintendoTreehouseLive | July 2020. Plus, we'll feature a first reveal and gameplay for a title in a franchise new to developer WayForward!"

"Please note that WayForward's new title featured in #NintendoTreehouseLive is based on a third-party property," a spokesperson clarified later.