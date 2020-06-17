Nintendo to stop people selling villagers in Animal Crossing

You're watching Advertisements

If you check out the hashtag #EverybodyLovesRaymond on Twitter, you would assume there would be tons of stuff related to the classic and oh so very amusing TV series (we still love Marie Barone) with the same name. But you will also find tons of pictures from Animal Crossing: New Horizons with a cat having heterochromia (one blue and one brown eye in this case) and a dapper sense of style. This is Raymond, the most popular villager in the game - by far.

As you might have expected, people have found a way to make money from this by selling Raymond and other popular villagers on eBay when they want to move out. But this isn't what Nintendo intended for the game and it even claims it is against their regulations. Therefore, they will now put an end to people selling villagers and items online.

It seems like Nintendo isn't threatening with legal proceedings, but mention it will ban the users for both sellers and buyers. Basically, beware if you want to keep your Animal Crossing: New Horizons town.

Thanks Nintendo Everything