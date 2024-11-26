LIVE
      Nintendo to shut down eShop and other Switch online services in China in 2026

      Tencent, which manages Nintendo's sales in the country, has confirmed this.

      Nintendo will close Nintendo eShop, as well as other online services for its titles in China, in a move that will conclude in approximately one and a half years, on 15 May 2026. A few weeks earlier, on 31 March 2026, the digital shop will stop offering new games, DLC and digital content to users in the Asian country.

      Tencent, which handles Nintendo's sales in the country, made the announcement earlier today, while also announcing a "compensation plan" for WeChat users, with four free games to choose from the following list:


      • New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe

      • Super Mario Odyssey

      • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

      • Super Mario Party

      • Mario Tennis Aces

      • Yoshi's Crafted World

      • Flexible Brain School

      • Dr Kawashima's Brain Exercises

      • Kirby Star Allies

      • New Pokémon Snap

      • Pokémon Go! Pikachu

      • Pokémon Let's Go! Eevee

      Tencent also states that, despite this decision for which the reasons have not been disclosed, "we will continue to work hard to bring Chinese Nintendo Switch customers the fun of Nintendo games. Thank you for your continued support.

      Thanks, Insider Gaming.



