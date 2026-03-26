Nintendo to roll out more expensive physical games in the US market

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Those in the UK and Europe are familiar with Nintendo's physical games currently costing more than their digital counterparts, as last year it was announced that Nintendo Switch 2 physical titles would be priced higher to account for the increased production cost associated with them. Since then, we've seen Mario Kart World, as one example, having a price tag that is around £8/€10 higher than the digital option, leaving collectors with the conundrum of spending more for a cartridge and box or saving a few pennies and just settling with an eShop edition of a game.

We're now seeing this change creep into additional markets that otherwise haven't experienced it, with the United States next up. In a press release, Nintendo promises that starting in May 2026 with Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, physical Switch 2 games will cost more than digital ones in the American market.

The reasoning is expressed as such: "Nintendo games offer the same experiences whether in packaged or digital format, and this change simply reflects the different costs associated with producing and distributing each format and offers players more choice in how they can buy and play Nintendo games."

Nintendo does outline that retail partners are still able to set their own prices for digital and physical games, so things may vary depending where you look, but the key thing to note is that this change is coming into effect and will soon affect how much money you spend on physical games.