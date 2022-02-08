Cookies

Nintendo to reveal big news in Direct tomorrow

Will the approximately 40 minutes show finally unveil Mario Kart 9, some other The Legend of Zelda remakes or other highly anticipated titles?

Nintendo has almost made a tradition out of giving us a Direct show each February, so it wasn't especially surprising when rumours about one this year as well started a few weeks ago. Especially after Charles Martinet, the voice of Mario when Chris Pratt doesn't have the honour in a movie, liked a tweet claiming we'd get a Direct on February 16. Turns out he was wrong about the date, but I'm not complaining.

Because Nintendo has officially announced that a Nintendo Direct will start at 10 PM GMT / 11 PM CET tomorrow. The show will last for approximately 40 minutes and mainly focus on Nintendo Switch games launching in the first half of this year. Does this mean that we'll finally get the reveal of Mario Kart 9, one of the other The Legend of Zelda remakes, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 or one of the other highly anticipated titles? We'll see tomorrow.

