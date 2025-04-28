Nintendo to publish a special issue of Nintendo Magazine focusing on Switch 2 in May

HQ

Since its extended unveiling on April 2, as well as the in-person events where the media (and, of course, ourselves) have been able to try it out, information on Nintendo Switch 2 and its catalogue of accessories and games has been arriving on an almost daily basis, albeit in dribs and drabs. This means that almost every little preview or announcement is at the top of the daily news. Maybe not always in the way Nintendo would like (e.g. regarding console and game prices), but for general interest nonetheless.

Now comes word of some information that Japanese gamers will have access to. Nintendo has announced that a special issue of Nintendo magazine (Nintendo's official magazine) will hit shops on May 9, as well as being distributed at in-person launch events for Switch 2 fans. This Nintendo Magazine will also be distributed digitally, and will contain all sorts of information, both known and unpublished, about the upcoming console, scheduled for release on June 5.

In Europe, the US and other territories there is no information on similar initiatives, but we hope to be able to bring you in the coming weeks the most relevant information on what looks to be a great commemorative object for the arrival of Nintendo Switch 2.