Nintendo to provide benefits to same-sex couples

The highly traditional and conservative Japan still isn't allowing same-sex marriages, but another traditional and conservative company now thinks it's time to move on. We're talking about Nintendo who has now updated their corporate social responsibility guidelines and will now treat same-sex couples the same way as opposite-sex couples with the same benefits.

In a new report, the company writes:

"We introduced the Partnership System in March 2021 as one initiative based on this philosophy. Although same-sex marriages are not currently recognized under Japanese law, this system ensures employees who are in a domestic partnership with a same-sex partner have the same benefits as employees in an opposite-sex marriage.

We have also established that a common-law marriage between couples will be observed in the same way as a legal marriage."

Nintendo has also added a section stating that they "clearly prohibit discriminatory comments based on sexual orientation or gender identity, as well as disclosing someone's privately held sexual orientation against their will."

We're glad to see things moving in the right direction from Nintendo, and hope the country itself will do the same thing as soon as possible.

