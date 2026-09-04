Nintendo to host not one, but two Direct presentations next week

HQ

Yesterday ended up being a rather hectic day for video game presentations, as Sony had a double-whammy of back-to-back PlayStation State of Play broadcasts, all before Konami followed suit with its own show. As we can look forward to Tokyo Game Show relatively soon, a few big names will be following suit with their own presentations in the week after the next - namely Xbox and Capcom - and this means next week (September 7-13) is currently fair game.

And Nintendo is snapping at this opportunity with not one but two dedicated Direct showcases. The first will be focussed on The Legend of Zelda and its 40th anniversary (so expect The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake's first gameplay taster) and the second will be a more generalised show.

As for the dates and times, and even the exact length of each show, catch this information in full below.



The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct - September 8 at 15:00 BST/16:00 CEST (30 minutes long)



Nintendo Direct - September 9 at 15:00 BST/16:00 CEST (around 45 minutes in duration)



Will you be tuning into either or both shows?