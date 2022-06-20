Cookies

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Nintendo to host a Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Direct this Wednesday

Expect a 20-minute show dedicated to the RPG.

While many are expecting Nintendo to answer the "not-E3" call and to host a Direct revealing a look at what the company will be serving up for the rest of the year, it doesn't look like that will be happening this June, as Nintendo has just revealed that there will be a Direct taking place on Wednesday, June 22 but that it will be tailored specifically to the upcoming RPG Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

It's said that this Direct will be around 20 minutes long and will take place at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST on Wednesday, so if you're looking for further information about the game, this is the place to be.

As for when Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is set to launch, that is planned to be July 29, 2022.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

