Nintendo to have 2020's last Indie World show tomorrow

Will we finally get an update on Hollow Knight: Silksong or Axiom Verge 2's release date?

You'd think that last week's The Game Awards gave us the final big announcements for 2020, but Nintendo has other plans.

The Japanese company has announced that it'll have a new Indie World show tomorrow, December 15. It'll start at 5PM GMT/6PM CET and last for approximately 15 minutes, but offers no information about some of the games that will be there. That leaves plenty of room to hope for news from Hollow Knight: Silksong, Super Meat Boy Forever and maybe even a release date for Axiom Verge 2 after its delay two months ago.

What do you hope to see?

