Nintendo to bring back the groove with brand-new Rhythm Heaven game

It has been a while since we last got to move to the beat and bask in a Rhythm Heaven game, as we've been waiting since 2015 for a new entry into the series. Thankfully, this wait is almost over, as during the Nintendo Direct, we were just introduced to Rhythm Heaven Groove.

This title will be coming to the Nintendo Switch (and very likely the Switch 2 as well) sometime in 2026, and as for what it will bring to the table, we can expect to overcome simple tasks by just clicking to the beat. This will span various mini-games and additional challenges, but the main theme is simply maintaining a steady and rhythmic beat.

For a further glimpse at the weird gameplay that this title will offer, check out the announcement trailer for Rhythm Heaven Groove below.