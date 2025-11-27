Nintendo to acquire shares of Bandai Namco Studios Singapore to strengthen its development

HQ

Nintendo doesn't often make acquisition deals, at least not when compared to Microsoft/Xbox, but today it has done precisely this. In a press release, it's confirmed that Nintendo has acquired shares of Bandai Namco Studios Singapore, a deal that will see the developer joining the wider Nintendo family and being renamed as Nintendo Studios Singapore.

The reason for the acquisition is the "strengthening its development structure", with the Singaporean company simply set to continue its development pipeline under this new moniker. As for what they have been working on, since Nintendo doesn't tend to share developer information all too freely, all we have is the rumoured information that claimed this team was working on Metroid Prime 4: Beyond's Switch edition and the cancelled Ridge Racer game. We do however know that this company helped development on the Splatoon series.

The acquisition should clear by April 1, 2026, when 80% of the shares in the company are taken over by Nintendo, a move that isn't affected to have much of an effect on Nintendo's results for the fiscal year.