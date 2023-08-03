Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Nintendo throws out The Last of Us knock-off The Last Hope

It's about time.

Shameless plagiarism of various kinds, types and quality is nothing new in the gaming world. Crash Nitro Racing was and is a shameless Mario Kart clone just as Forza Motorsport was initially a shameless Gran Turismo clone, but then there are games that offer nothing of value but just copy to sell quick copies based on confusion. The Last Hope: Dead Zone Survival for Nintendo Switch is one such game and now Nintendo has removed it from the Switch eshop. Sony has also started chasing the developers behind The Last Hope: Dead Zone Survival and got them to tear down their useless trailers from Youtube and elsewhere.

It's unlikely that many truly believed The Last Hope would offer an experience similar to The Last of Us, but the fact that it was still available for purchase quite some time after being discovered makes us glad it has finally been put to rest.

